Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

