Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $283.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $283.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

EXP stock traded down $13.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.44. 345,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,035. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.60. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

