East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 136490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

East Africa Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$55.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

