ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Up 4.6%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 10,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 128,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

ECARX Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $608.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

