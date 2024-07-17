Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 9,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.
Shares of EC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 1,647,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,993. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
