Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 14,146 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $64,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 428,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 1,729,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,563. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

