Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 33.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 162,147 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 64.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 182,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 4.2 %

RRX stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.45. The company had a trading volume of 596,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

