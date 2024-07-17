Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded down $85.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $781.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,892. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $802.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.