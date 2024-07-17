Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.83. 3,060,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,381. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.81 and its 200 day moving average is $333.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

