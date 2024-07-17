Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. 1,740,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

