Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP raised its stake in Workday by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.63. 2,087,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.