Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $128,000 Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,145 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

