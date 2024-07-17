Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 2.5 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,683,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416,289. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

