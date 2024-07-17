Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $224,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 25.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 123,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 321,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,469,000 after buying an additional 238,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 81.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.17. 1,759,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,225. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.