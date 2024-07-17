Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.89. 781,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average is $252.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

