Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 171.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,572. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

