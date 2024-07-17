Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,153 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,135,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,808,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

