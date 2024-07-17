Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $841.47. 691,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $848.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.48. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

