Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $30,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $7.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.86.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

