Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,424,000 after buying an additional 323,168 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.92. 1,794,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,816. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

