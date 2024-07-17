Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

View Our Latest Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.