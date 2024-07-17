Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.67. 1,895,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,477. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

