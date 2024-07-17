Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,623 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.3 %

Amdocs stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 943,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $97.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

