Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,009,000 after acquiring an additional 446,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PG&E by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 183,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in PG&E by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,197,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,825. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

