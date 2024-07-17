Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.17. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $148.22.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,974 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,865 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.