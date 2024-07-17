Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $161.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $148.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $147.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock worth $3,372,146. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.