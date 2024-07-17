Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Short Interest Up 16.6% in June

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 162.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elme Communities by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Elme Communities stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

