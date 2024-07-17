Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.74

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 748769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $640.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 436,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 155,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

