EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in June

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

EMSHF opened at $854.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.98. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $652.00 and a 12 month high of $855.98.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

