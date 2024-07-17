EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in June

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance
EMSHF opened at $854.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.98. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $652.00 and a 12 month high of $855.98.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- Stock Average Calculator
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.