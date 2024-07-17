EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 169,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.77 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 4,122,716 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

