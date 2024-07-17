EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 169,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
EMX Royalty Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.77 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.15.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EMX Royalty
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EMX Royalty
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.