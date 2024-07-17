Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells C$264,420.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00.

Kenneth William Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Kenneth William Pickering sold 22,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 656,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,281. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -680.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research firms recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

