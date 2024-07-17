Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,215,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,965,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

