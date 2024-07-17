Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.43. Approximately 2,780,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,858,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $322,097,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.