Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.75

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.75, with a volume of 9148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Enova International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $609.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.73 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

