Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.64. The company had a trading volume of 122,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,172. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $342.77.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

