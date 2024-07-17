Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after buying an additional 258,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,429,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,643,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,286,000 after buying an additional 448,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,098. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.