Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 10,166 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 362.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,485,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $105,665,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,656. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $2.59. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

