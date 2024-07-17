Entropy Technologies LP Buys 5,419 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 511.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PH traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.94. 915,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,098. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.89.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.81.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

