Entropy Technologies LP Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 14,079,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,056,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,614,469 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

