Entropy Technologies LP Invests $4.17 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.64. 1,246,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

