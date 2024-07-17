Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 46,135,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,808,730. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
