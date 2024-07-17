Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 46,135,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,808,730. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.