Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE COR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,051. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.86.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

