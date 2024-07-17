Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 67,982 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,982 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 570,745 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.4 %

KSS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. 5,338,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

