Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000. Permian Resources comprises about 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 9,150,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

