Entropy Technologies LP Raises Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 200.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Nutanix Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,663. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.19, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

