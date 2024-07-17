Entropy Technologies LP Sells 20,086 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. 27,865,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,020,254. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

