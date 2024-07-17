Entropy Technologies LP Sells 29,613 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,613 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after buying an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,935,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,364. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

