Entropy Technologies LP Sells 4,093 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.50.

Gartner Trading Down 1.4 %

Gartner stock traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.80. The stock had a trading volume of 226,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.