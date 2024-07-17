EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Up 14.8% in June

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 34,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,957,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

