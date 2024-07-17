Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

